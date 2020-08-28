Scott Disick Hints That Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Back Together

Rumors have been swirling in recent weeks about a romantic reunion between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, and things just heated up after Scott Disick made a single comment on a recent photo posted by Khloe.

As Page Six reports, Khloe posted a sultry image featuring her wearing a tiny black bikini and gold jewelry for a photo promoting her Good American swimwear line. She captioned the post letting fans know that Good Swim was back in stock.

But rather than weighing in on the return of the 36-year-old’s swim collection, Scott decided to make a cryptic comment that sent fans spinning. In it, he said that he thought that Tristan was a lucky man.

Scott, who formerly dated Khloe’s sister Kourtney and shares three children with her, quickly deleted the post, but not before it has received over 1,700 likes and was captured by The Shade Room.

Tristan and Khloe split after the NBA star was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, there has been speculation about the status of their relationship even though it ended a year-and-a-half ago.

Some of those rumors have been fed by the fact that the pair are working together to raise their daughter True, who is 2-years-old.

One insider claimed that Tristan has also been making an effort to win back his baby mamma.

“Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” the source said.

The pair reportedly have been spending time together during the coronavirus lockdown and some people who were familiar with the situation even claimed that the two were giving things another chance.

Khloe has refused to weigh in on the rumors, but she did post a message telling fans “Not a secret, just not your business.” Her comment was taken by many to mean that the two had reunited but that she wasn’t ready to talk about it.

But another source told E! News that the speculation was false.

“Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes,” the source said. “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful.”

Scott has been facing romance drama of his own after he and ex Sofia Richie reportedly recently decided to end their relationship after trying to give it a second chance, as The Inquistr previously reported.