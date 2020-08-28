Selena Gomez Says She Feels Tom Perry’s ‘Spirit’ After Moving Into His Former Home

The singer has a "special' environment to make her new music.

Selena Gomez said she feels inspired by the history of her new home. The “Ice Cream” singer opened up about her current living situation and how it inspires her music in a new interview after she was asked about what it’s like to live in a house once owned by the late rock legend Tom Petty.

“It’s not completely done but it already feels like such a haven,” Selena said of her new living space while speaking on Apple Music’s New Music Daily, per The Daily Mail.

“This is Tom Petty’s house, so I always think about it… It’s that spirit, and knowing Stevie Nicks was here… there’s so much history, so when I’m in that zone, I feel like it’s very special.”

Selena, who has been working on her music from home, says virtual recording been difficult, but added that “it’s been so nice” to have her new digs as a workspace.

“It’s like my little lair,” she said.

In April, Selena paid $4.9 million for the Encino, California estate that the late “American Girl” singer and his ex-wife Jane Benyo originally built in 1989. Fans know that the legendary rocker also had a close relationship with Fleetwood Mac’s frontwoman Stevie and even recorded a hit duet, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” with her, so there’s no doubt she was a visitor at the California mansion.

Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

Fans know that Petty’s close connection to Nicks makes the dwelling even more special to Selena. In a previous interview with Zane Lowe, the 28-year-old superstar said she has listened to Fleetwood Mac “forever” and knows all of the band’s songs. She even went so far as to say that when she gets married, she wants the “Rhiannon” singer to sing at her wedding, per Billboard.

While the magical home keeps Gomez feeling inspired, the property also once inspired Petty to write one of his biggest hits. In 1987, an arsonist burned down the rocker’s former house on the same plot of land. Petty built the new residence that would later be owned by Selena in the exact spot and wrote his 1989 hit “I Won’t Back Down” following the experience, according to Consequence of Sound.

Petty lived in the rebuilt mansion until 1996 when he divorced his first wife, and she continued to live there until 2015. Petty died suddenly in 2017 at age 66.

Fans are able to get a glimpse of Selena’s new abode – or at least her kitchen — on her new HBO Max show, Selena + Chef. The pop superstar cooks remotely alongside a top chef in each episode.