Nicole Thorne Puts On A Jaw-Dropping Display While Clad In Barely There Lingerie Set

Nicole Thorne took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a series of jaw-dropping images, much to the delight of her fans. The update showed the model in a barely there lingerie set that hardly left anything to the imagination.

The upload was composed of two images that captured the Aussie beauty at different angles. A geotag in the post indicated that the photos were snapped in Burleigh Heads, Queensland, Australia. The first image in the set captured the model standing in front of a white marble kitchen counter that had a few wooden stools underneath it. The area at Nicole’s back was decorated with white herringbone tiles and a wooden cutting board that was leaned up against the backsplash. Nicole was posed in profile and had one arm leaned on the counter while she brushed her hair behind her ear with the opposite hand.

She opted for a smoking-hot set from Code Love Lingerie that boasted a bright white hue. On her upper half, she sported a bra with semi-sheer fabric on the sides, which exposed a tease of her skin underneath. The cups were made of a beautiful lace fabric embroidered with dainty flowers. The bra’s thin straps secured over her shoulders and its low-cut sides teased a peek of sideboob.

Nicole wore a matching lace piece around her waist, and the tight fit helped accentuate her tiny midsection. The straps from the garment fell near her front and bare derriere, and she completed the look with tiny thong panties. Nicole styled her long, dark locks with a middle part, and her curly mane spiraled over her shoulders and back.

The second image in the deck showed Nicole from her front side, and it was snapped at an up-close and personal angle. The Australian babe was clad in the same skimpy attire, and she showed off her trim abs and abundant cleavage while completing the look with a blue jean jacket. Nicole accessorized with a gold necklace that trailed between her cleavage.

Fans have been far from shy about showing their admiration for the post. More than 14,000 social media users have double-tapped the image while an additional 200 left compliments.

“Outstanding photoshoot your body physics soooooooo amazing,” one follower gushed alongside with a few flame emoji.

“Superba [sic]. Have a great day my dear,” a second fan added.

“You make anything look good. So beautiful and attractive my love!” another gushed.

“Omggg girl… you are something else,” a fourth commented with the addition of a few heart-eyed emoji.