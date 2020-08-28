WWE News: Tributes Pour In For ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong Following His Passing

As documented by Fightful, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of WWE legend “Bullet” Bob Armstrong — real name Joseph Melton James — following his passing on Thursday night at the age of 80.

The Hall of Famer — and father of Road Dogg and referee Scott Armstrong — was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. However, according to WrestlingNews.co, he continued to train in spite of his health issues.

The news of his death was confirmed by his sons on Thursday evening, and the wrestling community was quick to pay their respects to the legend.

Triple H was one of the first to pay tribute to the legend and sent his condolences to his family on behalf of him and Stephanie McMahon.

“@StephMcMahon and I are thinking of the entire Armstrong family at this difficult time as they mourn the death of @WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the Armstrong family, “Bullet” Bob Armstrong.”

AEW and Impact Wrestling echoed Triple H’s sentiments with their own social media tributes. Both promotions sent their best wishes to Armstrong’s loved ones.

William Regal, meanwhile, shared a more personal statement regarding Armstrong’s passing. The English wrestler took to Twitter and revealed that the Hall of Famer helped him adjust to life in the United States when he was starting out.

“I’m truly gutted to hear of the passing of my friend Bob Armstrong. His family have been my “American” family since I’m moved here 27 years ago. I love them all dearly. My deepest condolences to them all.”

Mick Foley said he was “fortunate” to have known Armstrong and described his in-ring work as “magic.” Bobby Fulton also praised his ability inside the squared circle and recalled how they wrestled a few times.

Sean Waltman said that he was “heartbroken” by the news, and noted how Armstrong was very proud of his sons. According to Waltman, it was an “honor” to have known the man.

The company released a statement after the news was revealed, praising Armstrong’s contributions to the industry. The tribute described him as one of the most “tenacious grapplers” to lace up a pair of boots.

The statement also celebrated his services to his country, as he served in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a firefighter for several years.

Armstrong is the latest former superstar to pass away this month. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kamala died at the age of 70 after testing positive for COVID-19.