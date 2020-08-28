Natasha Oakley Flaunts Gym-Honed Physique In A Low-Cut Black Bikini

Natasha Oakley put her gym-honed physique on display in her most recent Instagram share. The model shared a total of three snap in the upload, which hit her page on Thursday.

The 30-year-old looked ready to soak up some sun in the triple-pic update, as she rocked a sexy black bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves. Naturally, the two-piece set was from her own Monday Swimwear line that she runs with pal Devin Brugman. She noted in the caption of the post that she always felt confident when wearing pieces from the collection — something that definitely showed in the sizzling snaps.

Natasha looked flawless in a black bikini top with thick straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The swimwear boasted a low-cut square neckline that left an ample amount of her bronzed cleavage exposed, which was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups. It also featured a deep v-cut in the middle of her chest that teased another glimpse at her ample assets.

On her lower half, the Aussie hottie sported a pair of black swim bottoms in a classic Brazilian-cut design. The number boasted a daringly high-cut leg that showed off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs as she worked the camera. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high up on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist, taut stomach, and abs.

Natasha was seen standing next to a wooden lounge chair in the first image of the set with a large straw tote bag looped around one arm. She posed with one leg popped out in front of her, and grasped at one side of her swimsuit with her hand while turning her head to the side and tilting it up toward the sun. An oversized white button-up top was added as an extra layer to her barely there ensemble. It was left completely open and slid down her arms in an alluring manner.

The second slide in the upload was a zoomed-in look at the model’s midsection, offering fans a better view of her timeless swimwear and chiseled abs. The third slide was nearly identical to the first, though her head was turned a little bit further to the side.

Fans seemed thrilled by the bikini-clad snaps, awarding them more than 28,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post to further demonstrate their affection for Natasha.

“Girl you look amazing!” one person wrote.

“Literally perfect,” praised another fan.

“Babe you are gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“Body goals,” declared a fourth admirer.

Natasha sends temperatures soaring no matter what she wears in her Instagram updates. In another recent share, the star was seen looking stunning in a semi-sheer white maxi dress while watching a beautiful sunset. That look proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 19,000 likes to date.