Cosplay Model Alyson Tabbitha Stuns With Mystique Transformation

Alyson shared a video of her costume creation inspired by the 'X-Men' character.

Cosplay model Alyson Tabbitha totally transformed herself into X-Men villainess Mystique, and she did it without using a ton of messy body paint. On Thursday, the talented artist took to Instagram to show off her latest incredible costume creation. She was completely unrecognizable as the mutant character known for her scaly blue skin.

In a video filmed by photographer David Love, Alyson seductively moved her body around to show her fans what her costume looked like in action. She was initially shown in profile as she slowly strolled in front of a dark, desolate backdrop. Mist swirled around her as she walked. After taking a few steps, she suddenly looked over her shoulder at the camera, staring directly at its lens with her glowing yellow eyes. She almost appeared to study it. She was also shown swaying her hips, running a hand over one thigh, and striking a defensive stance, as if something had taken her by surprise. Dramatic music with a slightly spooky, sci-fi vibe played over the footage.

In her caption, Alyson revealed that she opted to use a bodysuit instead of body paint to transform into Mystique. The one-piece garment from Crazy Franky fit her lithe figure like a glove, and it was covered with shimmery scales. Her face was painted to match the suit. She completed her look with a pair of eerie yellow contact lenses and a short, bright red wig. The hairpiece was slicked back to match the appearance of the movie version of the X-Men character, who has been played by actresses Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence.

In a YouTube video, Alyson explained how she created the scales on her face using mesh fabric, chalk, and fabric paint. She demonstrated how she applied the scales over her cream makeup using eyelash glue, and she shared details about all of the products that she used, including her contact lenses.

While interacting with her followers in the comments section of her Instagram post, Alyson explained why she prefers using a bodysuit instead of makeup. She wrote that she doesn’t feel as “exposed,” and she doesn’t have to worry about leaving “a blue mess anywhere” when she attends events. As an added plus, her costume can be re-worn.

Just like Mystique, Alyson is a chameleon of sorts. However, her transformations aren’t quite as effortless. Her YouTube tutorials demonstrate all of the time, effort, creativity, and artistry that it takes for the cosplayer to become a wide array of pop culture characters that range from Gal Gadot’s version of Wonder Woman to Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean bad boy, Captain Jack Sparrow. Her fans always make sure to let her know how much they enjoy the results of her labor.

“Beautiful work! The fit on that unitard is perfection!” read one response to her Instagram upload.

“Completely flawless,” wrote another fan. “Amazing work as always.”