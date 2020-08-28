Melania Trump ‘Refused’ To Move Into The White House Until Her Bed And Bath Were Remodeled, New Book Claims

Melania Trump “refused” to move into the White House until it had been remodeled to her specifications, a new book by one of her former advisers and friends reportedly claims.

As The Sun reports, a source reveals that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff writes in Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady that the first lady had exacting tastes and wasn’t willing to compromise when it came to where she was living.

“Melania just flat out refused to move to Washington DC until it had been completely redesigned and revamped,” the insider said.

In the book, the author wrote that Melania looked at her bedroom and bathroom in the White House — both designed to fit former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama’s tastes — and demanded that things be redone, including a new shower and toilet.

It wasn’t that she was particularly bothered by the fact that the bathroom had previously been used by the Obamas. Winston Wolkoff claims that it could have belonged to the Queen of England and it wouldn’t have made any difference.

“She wanted everything redecorated, repainted, new furniture and decor — everything was old and shabby and she wanted it to be brand new,” the source added. “Melania is the wife of the president and doesn’t expect she should have to make do with second hand or previously used facilities.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The insider goes on to say that Melania seemed more concerned about getting the people’s house set up just right than about the news swirling about her spouse’s alleged affairs.

“In fact she seemed to be much more concerned about the decor than she did about allegations of her husband’s alleged infidelity,” the source said.

Melania famously stayed in New York City at their penthouse in Trump Tower after her husband had moved to Washington D.C. At the time, it was said that she was staying to allow her son Barron to stay in his school for the rest of the term.

But the rumor-mill began churning, with claims that she might have stayed behind to revamp her prenuptial agreement or that she was angry with her husband.

The book is due to hit shelves on September 1, and among the topic discussed are reports that Melania schemed to push out Ivanka Trump from inaugural photos, as The Inquisitr previously reported, and that she felt as though he was being forced to compete with the president’s eldest daughter for attention.