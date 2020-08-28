R. Kelly Taken To Solitary Confinement To Protect Him After Reportedly Being Attacked In Prison

R. Kelly’s stint behind bars just keeps getting worse. After asking and being denied by a judge for release for everything from anxiety and not being able to see his two girlfriends, to fear over the coronavirus, the disgraced singer has been moved to solitary confinement after reportedly being attacked by a fellow inmate.

According to The Sun, Kelly was in his cell when another inmate walked in and began punching him over and over.

To protect him from further violence, Kelly was moved from his tiny cell in the general population into solitary confinement at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he awaits trial for ten chargest of aggravated sexual assault.

Kelly’s legal team has argued that the singer should be able to await trial at home because he is afraid that he might be harmed by other prisoners. But instead, his lawyer said that he has been taken to solitary because it’s the only place where the guards at the prison can protect him.

It’s not the only challenge that Kelly is facing at the detention center. There are reports that MCC is understaffed and overcrowded, and it has faced numerous shocking allegations. Last year, one prisoner got into a fight with a fellow inmate and his throat was slashed. In 2018, a former guard admitted that he had smuggled drugs into the facility for a gang leader.

A few years prior, another guard was charged with running a scheme where people could slip cash to him outside of the facility and he would smuggle in contraband.

Other employees have reportedly smuggled out letters, let inmates use the internet and cellphones.

This year, the facility was hit with an outbreak of COVID-19. In May of this year, 110 of the inmates there, along with fourteen staff members, tested positive for the disease.

Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images

Kelly’s legal team argued that he should be released because he “is within the group of people the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized as most-at-risk for contracting COVID-19.” They also argued that the 53-year-old wasn’t a flight risk because he had $1.88 million in tax debt, which meant that he didn’t have the funds to flee, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

After three appeals to the judge over coronavirus, his request was denied, arguing that he was too great a risk to the community to be free.

Kelly has also said that he is experiencing intense anxiety behind bars and should be released.