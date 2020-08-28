Sommer Ray Shows Off Intense Curves In Skimpy Floral-Print Bikini

American model Sommer Ray stunned hundreds of thousands of fans on social media after she shared some eye-catching new photos of herself on Thursday, August 27. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 25.4 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 23-year-old, who is best known for her fitness regimen, was photographed outdoors for the series, which consisted of eight images, as she lounged poolside. Sommer took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera in each frame. She switched between a number of sultry poses that displayed her from different angles. She also emitted a cool vibe as she pouted and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens in every image.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off center and looked to be in natural-looking waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. The model’s curvy figure looked to have stolen the show, though, as she flaunted her famous physique in a skimpy bikini.

She opted for a blue tropical-print bikini top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimwear garment did not offer much coverage as its cups exposed a bit of cleavage.

Sommer paired the top with a matching bikini bottoms that also did not conceal much of her figure. The briefs, which were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut, especially helped her flaunt her curvaceous hips and bodacious backside. Meanwhile, the piece’s high-waisted design drew attention to her slim core.

In the caption, Sommer revealed that she was wearing one of her own designs and tagged her online shop’s Instagram handle.

The jaw-dropping slideshow was met with a staggering amount of support from fans, amassing more than 1 million likes since going live less than a day ago. More than 3,600 followers also took to the comments section to shower Sommer with compliments on her figure, her beauty, and her bikini.

“You are very beautiful,” one user wrote.

“How can you be so perfect,” added a second fan.

“Oh my god, you are literally so beautiful,” a third admired remarked.

“You are the prettiest thing of all time,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Sommer has served up a number of daring looks to her social media account lately, especially this past week. On August 26, she sent fans into a frenzy after she rocked a skimpy workout ensemble, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 809,000 likes so far.