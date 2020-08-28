Rosie O’Donnell Says Ellen DeGeneres Has ‘Some Social Awkwardness’ Amid ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal

Rosie O’Donnell said that Ellen DeGeneres may have some “social awkwardness” on Busy Philipps’ podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, as she discussed the high-profile toxic workplace complaints made by Ellen staffers.

The comedian — who hosted a daytime talk show between 1996 and 2002 — rushed to Ellen’s defense on the podcast, as she said she feels compassion for the beleaguered TV personality, and cited personal history between the pair.

“You can’t fake your essence,” Rosie told the podcast. “That’s why I have compassion for Ellen, right? I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand. I think she has some social awkwardness.”

“I think that from knowing her for so many years, I have my own kind of history with her,” she added.

As People noted, Rosie was not the only famous face to speak out in defense of Ellen. Katy Perry wrote the TV star a supportive note on Instagram, while Sofia Vergara hit back when a video that appeared to show the host mocking her accent went viral.

Indeed, Vergara took to Twitter on August 21 to defend Ellen, as The Inquisitr covered at the time.

“Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke,” she wrote.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Inquisitr reported on August 18 that three producers on The Ellen Show — Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman — parted ways with the production after they were accused of sexual misconduct by former employees in a Buzzfeed News report published on July 30. Leman and Norman have both denied the allegations, while Glavin has yet to publicly comment.

According to the news source, Ellen apologized to staffers on the production earlier in August, during an emotionally-charged video conference. The news site reported that an insider told People that during the video call, Ellen admitted she wasn’t perfect, and added that she intended to learn from her mistakes.

“I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way,” she reportedly said on the call.

Ellen told staff that while she had wanted to see them, it had not previously been possible due to the investigation into the allegations, according to the publication. The insider also revealed that the production had implemented structures and resources in an attempt to stop a similar situation arising in future.