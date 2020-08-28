Christie Brinkley Posts ‘Racy’ Throwback Photo To Remind Fans To Get Out And Vote

Christie Brinkley showed off her spectacular shape in a racy throwback photo from the 1980s to remind fans to get out and vote. The orange-tinted photo was an advertisement for her own swimwear line. The pic drove fans wild for its color, her fine form, and the overall retro feel.

Christie used the Instagram image to inspire her followers to perform their civic duty, naming her own reasons for casting her ballot on November 3 in the caption.

Many of her fans added their own feelings regarding the image in the accompanying comments section of the share.

“This was the cover of your 1985 calendar. Those photographs still look modern. One of my all-time favorites,” said one appreciative fan.

“I gave an autographed copy of your calendar to my then 87-year-old, a rascal of a grandfather, Poppy & he looked at it & declared it was reason enough to live for at least another year,” remarked a second follower.

“Aqua Net for the win!!! The good old 80’s,” quipped a third Instagram user of the iconic overall look.

“This look, pre-lion king! Thanks for sharing, be safe be well,” stated a fourth fan of Christie’s wild hairstyle.

In the caption, Christie stated the image was taken by Patrick Demarchelier, a renowned fashion photographer who snapped countless iconic images created for publications such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and is best known for his intimate portraits of Princess Diana, reported Artnet.

The 66-year-old model looked stunning in the snap, taken over 30 years ago.

She wore an orange one-piece bathing suit. It featured a scooped neckline that fell low in the front and showed off a hint of cleavage. The line she advertised was created in her name by designer Monika Tilley.

The swimwear appeared to have a sheen to it. It also featured a very high-cut side which made her legs look longer and leaner. The suit grazed the hip bones and was not an easy trend to carry off but Christie made it absolutely flattering.

Christie’s body color appeared to mirror the hue of the suit, as her exposed skin also had an orange glow to it.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the entire photograph, however, was the model’s hair.

Her blond tresses were teased, spiked, and suspended high in the air. The look was likely achieved with lots of styling products to hold it in place. The effect appeared to be that of a lion’s mane and very much reflected a decade known for excess.