Joe Biden Trolls Trump Campaign By Nabbing ‘Keep America Great’ Domain

The Biden campaign has kept its focus on commenting and responding to Donald Trump as the Republican National Convention unfolded. In a recent act of trolling, the campaign even managed to nab the domain for KeepAmericaGreat.com, the slogan that the Trump campaign had chosen for its re-election bid.

Instead of showing supporters Trump’s bid to voters for a second term in office, when people head to the website they are now greeted by a vicious Trump rebuke, as Politico reports.

Across a black screen the words “Promises Made, Promises Kept Broken” warn visitors that “Trump isn’t looking for a second term – he’s looking for a do-over. Here’s how Trump’s record stacks up against the promises he made to the American people.”

KeepAmericaGreat.com then goes on to say that the Trump administration has overseen federal tax cuts for the wealthy and millions of jobs lost because of its handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It also attacks the president’s immigration and foreign policies.

“President Trump has given Russia and China free rein to expand their anti-democratic ideals around the world, and weakened our alliances, while turning a blind eye to Russian- and Iranian-ordered bounties on U.S. troops. His reckless withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria and abandonment of our Kurdish allies is giving ISIS room to regroup,” the site reads.

The site also slams Trump’s handling of issues related to veterans, educations, and infrastructure.

In each case, the site details how Trump had made a promise related to the topic and how he had failed to deliver on it.

Trump said that he was considering dropping his famous “Make America Great Again” slogan in favor of “Keep America Great” last year, noting that he felt the first them was the “greatest of all time.”

Since then, the Trump team has considered changing their mantra after COVID-19 caused the American economy to sag and protests erupted across the nation in support of Black Lives Matter.

A spokesperson for Trump responded to Biden’s purchase of the domain saying that it didn’t matter what website they purchased, it couldn’t erase the former vice president’s history of “failure in elected office.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Biden and Trump have begun to ramp up their efforts to discredit each other as the election heats up. Most recently, Trump has attacked Biden’s mental fitness, while Biden has said that Trump ruined the robust economy that his former boss, Barack Obama, left behind.