Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Insane Curves In Little Black Bikini From Good Swim

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday morning to model some pieces from her very own swimwear collection, Good Swim, as part of her Good American clothing brand. The reality star looked stunning in a tiny black two-piece that showed off her killer curves.

Khloe’s look included a demi-cut underwire bra with thin straps on her shoulders and a small space between the cups. The low-cut neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The top cut off just below her bust, so her flat, toned tummy was fully exposed.

Khloe paired the bra with a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini dipped low into her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her toned thighs were partially on display in the shot.

Khloe’s accessories included a thin gold chain belt, which hung loosely at her belly button, as well as a pair of white stud earrings, a silver ring, and gold bracelets. Her medium-length brown hair appeared to be slightly damp and fell over part of her face is loose waves.

Khloe stood against a black wall as natural light poured over her body, casting a shadow behind her. Her tan skin looked to be covered in oil or water and glistened as the sun captured it.

She pushed one hip out to the side slightly in a way that emphasized her figure and tucked her fingers under the sides of her bikini bottom. Khloe gently tugged at the material, exposing even more skin. Keeping her elbows angled out, she stared at the camera through her hair and flashed a sultry gaze.

The post was an instant hit, as fans liked it more than 1 million times in under an hour. More than 6,500 comments were also left, most of which were filled with compliments for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Kim Kardashian, Stassie Karanikolaou, La La Anthony, and Simon Huck were among the close friends who left their praises.

“Body is a wonderland!!!!!!” Simon said with flame emoji.

“That’s What I’m Talking About. Show them KHLOÉ,” another user added.

“Body goals!!” a third person wrote.

Khloe knows exactly how to drive her fans into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she featured her daughter, True, 2, in a post that showed the pair on a horse during their tropical vacation. That snap received more than 2 million likes.