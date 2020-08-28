Ana Cheri Stuns In Partially Unzipped Sports Bra In Latest Instagram Update

On Friday, August 28, American model and businesswoman Ana Cheri shared a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the former Playboy Playmate seemed to be sitting on a carpeted floor in front of a geometric patterned wall, adorned with her activewear line, Cheri Fit’s logo. Exercise equipment, including a dumbbell rack, can be seen in the background.

Ana spread her legs and arched her back, placing one of her hands between her thighs next to a pink water bottle. She held onto a container of 1st Phorm supplement powder and turned her neck to gaze directly at the camera, smiling sweetly.

The 34-year-old opted to wear a partially unzipped black sports bra with cut-out detailing. She paired the top with black-and-white speckled shorts. The skintight ensemble showcased her incredible curves and slender waist, much to the delight of her audience. Ana kept the look simple by accessorizing with only a delicate necklace.

For the photo, the model styled her long highlighted hair in a sleek ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption of the post, Ana noted that she was about to host an “IG Live workout on” her company’s Instagram account, despite being “exhausted.” She then advertised for 1st Phorms’s Megawatt V2 supplement powder, claiming that it gives her “a great boost of energy” prior to exercising.

Quite a few of her followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are [an] extremely breathtakingly beautiful young lady honey a true goddess,” wrote a fan, along with numerous fire emoji.

“You are glowing as always omg so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You need to stop posting these beautiful pictures of yourself. My heart can’t take it anymore,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow so beautiful happy Friday,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the picture and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Ana has showed off her fit figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she shared a picture that showed her wearing another figure-hugging workout set. That post has been liked over 72,000 times since it was uploaded.