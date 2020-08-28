Four People From Charlotte Republican National Convention Events Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

The Republican National Convention was held over the past few days, with some components done via live events in Charlotte, North Carolina. Friday morning, reports emerged indicating that four individuals who were involved in those in-person gatherings have now tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the coronavirus.

According to The Charlotte Observer, two support staff for the RNC along with two attendees were found to be positive for COVID-19. The information was released by officials in Mecklenburg County where the event was held.

Much of the RNC was done virtually this year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The city was originally slated to host the entire slate of activities in-person, but that changed several months ago.

After concerns regarding the North Carolina location emerged, President Donald Trump decided to accept his Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida. Ultimately, he gave his acceptance speech from the White House on Thursday evening.

Despite the changes incorporated, some in-person activities were still held as originally planned. For example, most of the delegates gathered at the convention center to do the roll call vote. In addition, on Monday, about 300 delegates gathered to hear speeches from President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The four positive individuals were issued instructions to isolate, and those who had contact with them have been told to isolate as well. KXXV detailed that about 800 people who had been in town in connection with the RNC events were tested.

Attendees were instructed to wear face masks indoors due to the statewide mandate. Leaders for the gathering agreed to enforce the mandate, but some county health officials reported throughout the week that there was not full compliance with that.

Despite the new COVID-19 positives, local officials noted that it will take several weeks for the full scope of any spread connected to the RNC gatherings to be revealed.

An official statement on the county’s website noted that an “After Action Report” will be issued with specifics related to the RNC at some point down the road. If a “recognized threat to the public’s health” emerges prior to that report being released, more information will be shared earlier.

Reports detail that as everybody arrived in the area last week in preparation for the RNC, coronavirus tests were given. Regular symptom checks were done as well. It seems that the 800 tests that have reportedly been done included support staff from throughout the community along with attendees.

After arriving in the city and submitting to testing, people were free to mix and mingle throughout the rest of their stay. Many are said to have eaten at local restaurants and visited out other local attractions, and a variety of meetings began this past Monday. At some of the events and casual gatherings, masks were not worn by everybody.

Given the details on how many people attended the RNC and how the pandemic concerns were handled, additional positives may emerge in the days ahead. Many will be curious to follow the data from the Republican National Convention, both from North Carolina and Washington, D.C., to see how many additional cases emerge.