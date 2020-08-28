Devin Brugman Shows Off Curves In Black Bra And Skintight Jeans

Brunette bombshell Devin Brugman dazzled fans on social media after she posted a smoking-hot new snapshot of herself on Friday, August 28. The beauty shared the content with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The 29-year-old California-born model stunned as she was photographed indoors for the image. Devin positioned herself directly in front of the camera as she lay back on a wooden chair. A large house plant was also visible behind her.

She emanated a sultry, yet unbothered, vibe as she slightly pouted, propped one foot on the chair, and rested a hand at the waistband of her pants. She also directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

The model’s long brown hair was flipped to the left as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves.

Her killer curves easily captured users’ attention, as she flaunted them in a revealing ensemble.

Devin sported a black bra that featured a beige base and two thick straps that went over her shoulders. The intimate garment did not provide much coverage, and its cups exposed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the lingerie with a pair of denim jeans. The pants hugged the model’s curves as they fit snugly, highlighting her hips. The bottoms’ high-waisted design also called attention to her slim core.

She finished her look off with a black jacket, which she left open. She accessorized the ensemble with some gold accessories, including a necklace, a bracelet, and earrings.

Devin revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, she stated that she was keeping her look “casual” because it was Friday.

The update received a large amount of support from her followers, amassing more than 7,000 likes in just 30 minutes after going live. Additionally, dozens of users headed to the comments section to offer praise for her figure, her good looks, and her outfit.

“Such a stunner, how do you alway look so cool,” one user wrote.

“You look beautiful I love your bra,” added a second fan, following the compliment with a string of wink-face emoji.

“You are the most stunning,” a third follower proclaimed.

“Looking gorgeous, love that casual style,” chimed in a fourth individual.

Devin has posted more than one jaw-dropping image of herself to Instagram this month. On August 22, she sent temperatures soaring when she rocked a skimpy red bikini that showcased her enviable physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 32,000 likes.