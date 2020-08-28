Kamala Harris Says That A Biden Administration Nationwide Mask Mandate Won’t Include Criminal Penalties

Kamala Harris said Friday that a nationwide mask mandate that Biden intends to enact if he’s elected president would not carry criminal penalties, NBC News reported.

The Trump administration has urged Americans to wear masks but at the same time has resisted instituting a nationwide mask mandate. Biden, on the other hand, is bullish on requiring all Americans to wear masks. As CBS News reported two weeks ago, the Democratic Party nominee for president said that, if he were elected, there would be a three-month mask-mandate. He claimed that issuing such a mandate would save up to 40,000 lives in that period alone.

Indeed, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a computer model has predicted that the projected number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. by the end of the year could be reduced by 70,000 if the country adopted widespread mask-wearing.

Speaking to “The Today Show” on Friday, Harris brushed off the suggestion, proffered by interviewer Craig Melvin, that the mandate could be backed up with the force of law.

“It’s really a standard. I mean, nobody’s gonna be punished. Come on,” the California senator said.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

She also acknowledged the ongoing pushback against mask-wearing orders.

“Nobody likes to wear a mask. This is a universal feeling, right?… The point is this is: What we, as responsible people who love our neighbor, we have to just do that right now. God willing, it won’t be forever. But this is a sacrifice we have to make,” she said.

According to PBS NewsHour, a federal mask mandate would likely be difficult to enforce — a fact that the Biden-Harris ticket appears to have understood. That’s why the candidates have been calling for mask mandates at the state level as well.

“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing,” Biden said earlier this month.

Biden and Harris have themselves taken mask-wearing to heart, often appearing with the space coverings and, when they’re together, maintaining a distance of six feet or more between them. Trump, for his part, has only been since wearing a mask on rare occasions over the past couple of months.

Speaking in broader terms about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harris suggested that Trump’s response has been one of making decisions not based on science, but on politics.

“You make decisions that may not be in your personal, political best interests, but are in the interests of the people. But he’s incapable of that,” she said.