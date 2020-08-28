Shawn Johnson Shares Sweet Morning Cuddles With Infant Daughter Drew

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson shared sweet morning cuddles with her infant daughter, Drew Hazel East, in a new Instagram video. The quiet black-and-white clip was shot shortly after the little girl woke up.

The adorable video showed Shawn as she sat on a rug in what was likely the little girl’s room. She held on tight to her baby, who sucked happily on a pacifier while her head was turned away from the camera’s lens. The room appeared to be darkened.

In the caption of the share, Shawn stated that she looked forward to these quiet moments when Drew awoke and they could bond with one another. She called it one of the favorite parts of her day as a parent. Shawn then tagged her husband, Andrew East, in the caption as well as daughter Drew. She followed up her remarks with the hashtag “mom life.”

Shawn wore a dark-colored t-shirt along with shorts. Her blond hair was tied back into a loose ponytail.

Drew wore onesie pajamas with her feet covered. The nightwear appeared to have a small print on it.

Shawn rocked her child back and forth in the clip. She rubbed her right hand up and down the baby’s back in a show of affection and comfort. Her left arm held the back of the little girl’s head. She kissed her baby on her cheek before looking up at the person filming the video.

In the comments section of the share, fans loved the sweet exchange between mother and daughter as they enjoyed their quiet morning routine.

“That’s how our son is too… when he’s 16, I hope he still wants to hug his mama like that!” remarked one Instagram follower.

“Every time I see you with Drew, it reminds me of myself with my babies. I’m 4’11” and I still hold my kids like they aren’t bigger than me,” joked a second fan.

“My son does this also. It literally gives me life,” stated a third social media admirer.

“One of the best parts of the day, my husband and I race to be the one to get to our little guy first!” claimed a fourth person.

Other fans reflected on their own experiences with their children growing up. Many stated they wished their own kids were this small again to be able to enjoy these precious moments. Others revealed they are now getting to enjoy the same experiences with their grandchildren.