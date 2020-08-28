Jim Edmonds Claims Producers Said They’d Make Him Look Bad To Amp Up Drama On ‘RHOC’

Jim Edmonds is dishing about his time on the Real Housewives of Orange County with his ex-wife Meghan King Edmonds, and he says things aren’t as they seemed.

As the Sun reports, Jim was a frequent face on the show for three seasons, but before taking on his role, he claims that Bravo producers warned him they would make him “look bad if Meghan didn’t perform.”

He also claims that his co-workers warned him to watch out for editing, as well.

“I was told by Terry Dubrow, ‘they will make you look bad as if your wife doesn’t perform, so they have something to fall back on – you two arguing’,” Jim said. “So I accepted it. But they spliced stuff so bad.”

But there were times when he was made to look calloused or unkind to his wife, who he filed for divorce from in 2019.

In one scene, he said that he was waiting downstairs for his wife, but producers spliced it to make it look like he was on the phone ignoring her while she was trying to talk to him as she came down the stairs.

“So they make it look like I don’t care,” he said.

Us Magazine reports that Jim was told as the show’s ratings started to slump that it might attract viewers if the two fought more often.

After five years together — three of them on the Bravo franchise — the pair decided to call it quits after Jim admitted that he had been sending texts to another woman. At the time, Meghan was pregnant with their twin sons, Hart and Hayes, who are now two years old.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The series appeared to show the couple slowly unraveling prior to their acrimonious divorce. Jim said that he realized that fans of the franchise have been attacking him after the two called it quits, but that the person portrayed on the show is not who he is.

But it wasn’t all bad, he said, since he made some friends while he was on the series.

“It was a great experience and I made some good friends and fun enemies, aka a couple of those women,” he said.

These days, the former couple appears to not be on good terms and the two regularly share details about their difficult union as they continue to battle over custody for their three children.

Jim recently called his marriage with the reality star “loveless” and “abusive,” as The Inquisitr previously reported. He also added that his new girlfriend Kortnie changed his life and has been a positive influence on him.