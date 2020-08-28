Model Katie Bell Slays In Red Velvet Crop Top & Distressed Denim On Instagram

Katie Bell’s most recent social media share certainly grabbed the attention of her massive fanbase of 1.9 million. Thursday’s Instagram upload showed the model flaunting her fantastic figure in another sexy outfit.

In the sizzling new snapshot, Katie was posed with her backside to the camera. She rested her elbow on a metal railing and looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. Katie held her cell phone in one hand and placed the opposite hand under her chin. The wall in front of her was painted white, and there were a few skateboards that were hung as decor. Also of note was a black-and-white photo of Robin Williams that had a few Disney elements added to it, including Mickey Mouse hands.

Katie ensured that her audience’s eyes were glued to her figure as she sported a sexy crop top. The garment boasted a dark red hue, which added even more sultriness to the shot as its velvet fabric shimmered in the light. The top had thick straps that were worn over her bronzed shoulders, and her trim arms were well on display. The piece hit on her midsection, and Katie treated fans to a view of her toned back.

The image was cropped in the middle of Katie’s legs, but she still managed to treat fans to a great look at her smoking-hot lower half. She opted for a pair of high-waisted denim jeans that boasted a dark hue and distressed details, which gave her look a vintage feel. The waistband of the garment was worn high on her hips, and it helped to accentuate her slim midsection and waist.

Katie styled her silky, brunette tresses with an off-center part, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories to a minimum and sported a small beaded bracelet on her wrist.

In the caption of the post, she shared an inspirational quote about the value of wisdom. Fans of the model have not been shy about complimenting her on the hot new share. More than 73,000 have double-tapped the post, and 400-plus commented on her incredible figure.

“You’re more precious than both. Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“You’re very pretty I hope and have a wonderful day today,” a second social media user wrote.

“Exactly, beauty starts in the heart and flows to the skin to make sexy,” a third supporter chimed in with the addition of a few red hearts.

“I am in love,” a fourth fan added.