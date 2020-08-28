Hope Beel Flaunts Killer Curves & Deep Bronze Tan In Revealing Swimsuit

Model Hope Beel knows how to make a bathing suit look good. Her Instagram page is filled with snapshots that show her rocking one swimsuit after another. On Friday, she shared a photo that saw her flaunting her curves and her flawless tan in a revealing one-piece number.

Hope’s swimwear was a pale pink color with white trim, which made her deep bronze tan pop. It featured a plunging neckline that went well below her belly button and narrow sections of fabric that covered her breasts. It also featured a belt that was cinched around her waist. The design showed off plenty of sideboob as well as her flat abs.

The brunette beauty wore her tresses pulled back with a few tendrils framing her face. She sported a large pair of black sunglasses, and wore a frosty gold polish on her long nails. For accessories, she wore a few rings.

Hope’s post was tagged in Tulum, Mexico. She was on the beach presumably in front of an eating establishment as a few tables were visible behind her. The camera captured her from a side angle as she sat on her feet on white sands. The pose showed off her trim waistline and incredibly flat abs. Her toned thighs were also on display.

The popular influencer looked smoking hot as she held her hands near the sides of the glasses. She gazed ahead with a smile on her face as the wind blew through her hair. While her killer figure was a focal point in the snap, her deep, all-over tan was also hard to miss.

The Texas-based model tagged the photographer in the caption. She also inquired about any plans that her followers had for the day.

The comments section filled up quickly with dozens of heart-eye and flame emoji.

Some of Hope’s followers also responded with their plans, but most of the comments came from admirers who had nothing but good things to say about the photo.

“gotta pick up my jaw off the floor real quick you look GORGEOUS,” joked one Instagram user.

“Awesome & ravishingly BEAUTIFUL. Happy friday goddess,” a second fan chimed in.

“Beautiful and perfect body. This is what a queen looks like,” gushed a third follower.

“She is sublime with this dream body,” a fourth comment read.

Hope gives her 1.4 million Instagram followers plenty of content to enjoy. From sexy dresses to skimpy bikinis, she knows how to grab the attention of her fan base and keep them coming back for more.