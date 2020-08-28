‘General Hospital’ Fall Spoilers: Jordan’s Secrets Could Destroy Her Marriage To Curtis

General Hospital spoilers for the fall season are beginning to emerge and it looks as if viewers will be seeing a lot of Curtis and Jordan Ashford in the months ahead. They have struggled quite a bit with secrets between them and it looks as if that’s going to become even more problematic in the coming weeks.

During Thursday’s episode, Curtis talked with Jordan at her office. He opened up about how much guilt he is still feeling over not managing to save Marcus Taggert. He knows that Taggert’s daughter Trina Robinson holds him responsible, and he seems to be blaming himself quite a bit too.

As General Hospital fans know, Jordan helped Taggert fake his death and she even knows he has been back in Port Charles. She pulled this off without involving Curtis, Sonny Corinthos, or Jason Morgan, but now the two mobsters know about this situation.

Curtis remains in the dark, but General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that this may not remain the case for much longer.

During the August 28 show, Jordan will feel cornered in some sense. This may have to do with Jason confronting her about Taggert. She will surely try to dance around what she did and she still has connections to Cyrus Renault she’s kept even from Jason and Sonny.

In the meantime, General Hospital teasers detail that Curtis will sit down with Portia and open up to her about how he can’t tolerate lying. Portia lying to him about being married when they were involved nearly two decades ago tore apart their relationship, and it’s clear that his marriage to Jordan could face a similar fate soon.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

This fall, General Hospital teasers hint that Jordan’s decision to hide Taggert’s faked death could cause her significant issues with both Curtis and Trina. The teen already has a strong dislike of the police commissioner, but it sounds as if that animosity is going to get even more intense.

When and if the grieving teen finds out that Jordan helped her dad fake his death, all bets are off regarding how explosive this could become.

Cyrus will remain in Port Charles and it seems he’ll have everybody at General Hospital feeling anxious. While he’s trying to pretend he’s a good guy who is just committed to saving GH, there are plenty of people who remain entirely skeptical of this act. His goal is to destroy Sonny, and that suggests that there’s more mob violence on the horizon.

Will Portia and Curtis grow closer again as the issues in his marriage escalate? Many General Hospital fans are still confident that it’ll eventually be revealed that Trina is his daughter, not Taggert’s, and that may come into play soon.

When will Taggert’s return to Port Charles be further revealed? General Hospital spoilers tease that it’ll be a wild and intense fall with this group of characters and viewers will be anxious to see more.