Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Stuns Fans With Big Baby News

She had a surprising response when asked by an Instagram follower if she will have a fourth child.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi stunned fans with big baby news. She had a surprising answer to a fan’s question of whether she would have a fourth child. This was located within the comments section of a new photo of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and her third child.

An Instagram follower commented on the image and said that she saw one more baby in the reality star’s future.

In response, Nicole remarked that she definitely wouldn’t mind one more child in a few years. She then said she would have to convince her husband of her plans.

Following her comment, another fan commented that she was led to believe Nicole was done having children.

The Jersey Shore celebrity replied that she always said she wanted four kids and that four was her “lucky number.”

The reality television star already has three children with husband Jionni LaValle: Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 1.

The photo appeared to have been taken in her home in a kitchen area. It was unclear if this was the Toms River, New Jersey, home she and her family share or their home in the Florham Park area of the state.

Light wood cabinetry and black-and-gold countertops took center stage in the expansive space. Everyday items such as dishes, cups and pots and pans were seen on the countertops. Luxurious, stainless steel appliances were also featured. Light-colored stools were seen underneath the countertops. They each featured a nail head detail.

In the image, the 32-year-old smiled for the camera as she cradled her child. She wore her naturally dark brown hair highlighted and blown out into soft waves. She sported a gold necklace with three initials on it, one for the first letter of each of her children’s names. She wore a white tank top that was covered up with a black V-necked, loose-knit sweater.

Angelo lay in her arms. The infant enjoyed a bottle and some quiet time with his mother. He wore a navy blue T-shirt with white lettering atop it.

Fans of the television personality appeared shocked that she thought of expanding her brood even further. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“You need another girl for Sissy!” said one social media user.

“I have 4 kids: 2 boys and 2 girls…. it seemed to balance out better at 4. 3 always seemed crazy wild but with the 4th it just kinda chilled….lol,” stated a second follower.

“Beautiful and dedicated mommy,” remarked a third fan.