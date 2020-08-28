Former ‘RHONY’ Star Kelly Bensimon, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Figure In A Sexy T-Shirt Dress

Kelly Bensimon wowed her legion of 220,000 fans when she shared a triple-photo update on her Instagram page on August 27. The stunning social media upload showed the former Real Housewives of New York City star in a tiny pink dress.

The first image in the series captured the model enjoying a beautiful day at the beach. The sun was shining brightly on her figure, so much so that she needed to use her hands to shield her eyes from the brightness. The area behind Kelly’s back was filled with tall beach grass, and only a few puffy white clouds could be seen in the sky. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Wiborg Beach in East Hampton, where she shared with fans that she was enjoying the summer breeze.

Kelly stood directly in the center of the frame as she squinted her eyes and looked into the camera. The 52-year-old opted for a curve-hugging T-shirt dress that allowed her to showcase her age-defying figure. The garment was snug on every inch of her figure, and it helped accentuate her muscular body. The piece boasted capped sleeves, and a scooping neckline and the pale pink hue complemented her tanned skin perfectly. Thanks to the daringly short length of the garment, Kelly’s long and lean legs were also well on display.

The next image in the set captured Kelly at the same spot, but her pose was slightly altered as she was taking a step forward. The third image in the series showed Kelly posed in profile and offered another incredible view of her body.

In the last two images, Kelly shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic sunglasses. The model ran her hand through her long, brunette tresses and her hair spilled over her shoulder and back. She added a few bracelets to her wrists and a necklace to her collar to complete the ensemble.

In the caption of the photo, Kelly raved over her outfit from Blue and Cream, sharing that it was perfect for the last days of summer. The post has earned its fair share of attention from fans with over 900 likes and 50-plus comments.

“Always loved you on housewives…you look great and I hope you are over the moon happy and at peace,” one follower gushed alongside a single purple heart emoji.

“That looks like a cozy dress to wear around the house too. I’m all about comfort!!! YOU LOOK GREAT!!” a second social media user added.

“You look absolutely amazing!!” one more raved.