Bru Luccas Sizzles In Minuscule Daisy Dukes & A Cotton Candy Colored Bikini Top

Social media star Bru Luccas sent the pulses of her 3.2 million Instagram followers racing after posting a double-picture update where she modeled a tiny cotton candy colored bikini top with a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes.

The top was a traditional triangle shape, with a deep plunging neckline that left little of the model’s décolletage to the imagination. It was also a string style, and thin straps wrapped around the back and tied behind the neck in a classic halter cut. In addition, blue ruffles lined the bottom hem of the garment in yet another trendy detail.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the top was its colorful fabric, which alternated between pastel pink and blue in a cotton candy-like aesthetic. For the final touch, a gold rectangular charm rested in the center of the bust.

Showcasing her washboard abs, Luccas coupled the bikini with a pair of Daisy Dukes. The shorts rested low on her hips in a way that not only accentuated her enviable hourglass figure, but also allowed the ties of her bikini bottoms to peek through above the waistline.

The shorts featured an extremely short hemline, and it appeared that Luccas made them even shorter by rolling up the edge of garment so that the just the inside pocket was visible.

The Brazilian bombshell kept the rest of her look simple. She remained fresh-faced, with a dusty rose manicure as her main form of makeup. Her hair was left natural and un-styled, and her brunette locks cascaded down to her shoulders.

The setting for the shot looked to be a luxurious rooftop setting, and a glass railing allowed her followers to get a hint of the stunning urban view from her location. Luccas posed by perching up on a table or bench in a position that emphasized her curves. She posted two uploads all together — the first a still photo, and the second a video where she promoted a “manscaping” product.

Fans loved the latest update, awarding the post over 53,000 likes and more than 260 glowing comments.

“Very very beautiful,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with several applauding hand emoji.

“Beautiful picture,” echoed a second.

“Gorgeous and breathtaking and amazing,” gushed a third.

“Such a beauty,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with several fire symbols and heart-eye face emoji.

This is far from the first time this week that the Instagram star has stunned her followers. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Luccas recently dropped jaws after dancing in the tiniest of neon green swim sets with her sister.