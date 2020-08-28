Sofia Vergara Is A Blond Bombshell In 90’s Bikini Modeling Video

Sofia Vergara treated her fans to a red hot video on Instagram on Thursday that showed the actor as she posed up a storm in a metallic lilac bikini, back in her 90’s modeling days.

While the Modern Family bombshell now sticks to brunette locks, in the video she sported a light blond shoulder-length hairstyle. Sofia looked characteristically stunning in the retro shoot, which appeared to take place on a deck over a river, with plenty of greenery visible in the background.

The model’s attention-grabbing bikini top featured thin straps that crossed over her ample chest and tied behind her neck to emphasize her cleavage. The tiny bikini bottoms matched the top and tied at the sides to show off Sofia’s enviable curves and flat stomach. Her blond hair was tousled and swept to the side for the shoot, giving the look a super glamorous vibe. The model complemented her skimpy ensemble with a silver band that wrapped twice around her upper right arm.

At various points in the film, Sofia posed with one hand behind her head and tossed her tresses from side to side as a cameraman snapped away. As the camera zoomed into her face, she gave it a wide grin before she showed off a selection of more serious pouts. The clip is accompanied by a soft musical soundtrack.

The 48-year-old simply captioned her post “#tbt #the90’s,” alongside a selection of emojis that included a sun, a bikini, and two movie cameras.

Her followers were delighted by the upload and took to the comments section to sing Sofia’s praises.

“Gorgeous as always,love u Sofia,” wrote one admirer who added a black heart emoji to their words.

“Always beautiful,” commented another, alongside a pink heart emoji.

“Frosted lipstick needs a comeback,” contributed a third fan, who remarked on the actor’s retro look in the clip. This comment clearly tickled Sofia, who responded with two crying-laughing emojis.

This was not the only memorable post Sofia shared on Thursday. As The Inquisitr reported, earlier that day the Colombian actor shared a clip from America’s Got Talent that garnered attention for a totally different reason. In the video — which you can see here —the small screen star freaked fans out by performing a unique trick involving her eyelids. Sofia was able to make one of her eyelids droop significantly while she opened the other eye wide.

According to the publication, when her fellow judge Heidi Klum asked how she performed the trick, Sofia said “I don’t know, but it does this thing when I want it to.”