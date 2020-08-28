Katelyn Runck Shows Off Insane Abs In Red Tank & Bikini, Shares Motivational Message On Instagram

Katelyn Runck showed off her insane abs once again in a new Instagram share on Friday. The famous fitness guru posted a few images on her feed in which she sported a red low-cut tank top and some bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her muscular physique. Her look left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos saw Katelyn standing against a glass balcony wall. In the distance below, clusters of trees could be seen. The sky was a beautifully clear blue as the model soaked up every bit of sunlight. The rays reflected off her tan skin and caused a radiant glow, making her the center of attention.

Katelyn sported a bright red cotton tank with “I [heart] FGWL” written in black lettering. In the caption, she revealed that the shirt was from Fat Guys Who Lift. Her top had a low scooping neckline that exposed some of her ample cleavage. Although the shirt appeared to be full-length, she pulled the tight fabric up to just below her chest so her rock-hard midsection would show.

Katelyn paired the tank with some low-waisted black bikini bottoms. The swimwear had double straps that clung to her hips. Still, they rested high enough that her toned thighs and legs were on full display.

In one image, Katelyn wore a pair of brown and black sunglasses. She styled her dark locks down in loose waves.

The first shot saw Katelyn pushing one hip out to the side and flexing her thigh muscles. She extended her arm out to the railing behind her and tugged at her shirt with the other hand. She closed her eyes and leaned her head back to embrace the sun.

In the second photo, the model leaned back on the balcony and flexed her abs. She pulled the top tight around her breasts and stared down at her tummy.

In the caption, Katelyn encouraged her followers to begin their own fitness journeys in the gym even if they feel they don’t belong.

The passionate share received over 14,000 likes and just over 400 comments in an hour, proving to be a success with her fans.

“This made my Friday better,” one person said in the comments section.

“One of the wonders that exist in this world, is you! spectacular woman,” another user added.

Katelyn often shares a balanced mix of sporty and dressier looks on her feed, but fans know that she can pull off either style with ease. On Thursday, she rocked a light blue gingham dress, which her followers loved.