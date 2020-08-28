Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Assets In A Very Low Cut Lace Camisole

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko, who has been called the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” stunned her 11.5 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she sizzled in a low cut top.

The top was a bright white color, and the shade not only added a bright and summery aesthetic to the shot, but also complemented her lightly sun-kissed skin. The neckline was an extremely low cut v-shape style, and the result was that she left little of her décolletage to the imagination. To add to the sultry nature of the top, a lace edge detailed the hem of the garment.

Showing off her collarbone and shoulders, the tank had only the tiniest of spaghetti straps to offer support. In addition, the fabric was clingy enough to hug the model’s curves to their best advantage.

Kvitko paired the camisole with dreamy blue and white maxi skirt. The flowing fabric was gracefully draped over her limbs and once more added to the late summer vibes of the shot.

The Instagram star accessorized with a pair of trendy pink mirrored sunglasses, quilted Chanel espadrille shoes, and a bright pink Hermès handbag that added a fun pop of color to the shot. For jewelry, she opted for simple stud earrings, a number of stacked cuff bracelets, and an eye-catching ring on her right hand.

She kept her long brunette locks straight and sleek, and her hair cascaded down past her shoulders down to her bust.

Kvitko posed by leaning up against a luxurious looking water fountain. She lightly perched on the edge of the structure, leaning slightly on her left hand to angle herself to best showcase her enviable hourglass figure. Lush green plants and dark wood blinds served as her backdrop.

The model gave fans the smallest of smiles, and asked followers how their days were going in her caption.

The post quickly earned over 12,000 likes and around 300 comments within just 15 minutes of posting, showcasing Kvitko’s immense popularity.

“You look like a princess,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing his admiration by adding a red heart.

“Oh, gorgeous you stole my heart,” teased a second.

“As always charming and lovely,” raved a third.

“I love you, you are perfectly beautiful,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji, including a kissing face, lovestruck face, and several pink hearts.

Kvitko had previously floored fans earlier this week with a decided less demure photo in which she flaunted her figure in tiny a tiny purple swim set, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.