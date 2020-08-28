Lily Allen Rocks Quirky Vintage Shirt On Croatia Vacation, Pokes Fun At ‘Impatient’ Boyfriend David Harbour ”

Lily Allen showed off her uber-cool style credentials on Instagram on Thursday, as she took a moment to share a new snap from her family vacation to Croatia with followers, and poked a little fun at her boyfriend, Stranger Things hunk David Harbour, along the way.

The British musician wore a thick vintage-style shirt that featured an attention-grabbing floral print in blue, cream, and brown for the photo. The garment had wide lapels, and was fastened with large white buttons down the front. Lily looked tanned and happy as she glanced away from the camera and smiled in the candid shot. The brunette beauty accessorized the chic ensemble with a brown bag with a woven strap that hung from her left shoulder. Diminutive gold earrings finished off the cute look.

Lily stood against a beautiful backdrop of shrubbery blooming with purple flowers, which added to the pretty vibe of the post. The post was geotagged as Solta Island in Croatia, where she has been spending an idyllic family vacation with her actor beau and her two daughters.

The “Trigger Bang” singer didn’t waste the opportunity to make fun of David in the caption as she shared that he was “impatient” and had been rushing her as the snap was taken.

Lily’s fans took to the Instagram comments section to praise the singer’s look.

“Love the colours. Rushed or not rushed, you’re always looking good,” wrote one fan.

“Fab colours Lily… stick it to the man!!,” commented another, who accompanied their words with a crying-laughing emoji.

“You’re so pretty and fun, Lily. Just like your music,” a third contributed, with a heart emoji.

Lily and her family appear to be enjoying a fun-filled European getaway — and the English beauty has shared a slew of vacation photos with her followers. As The Inquisitr reported, one of Lily’s most attention-grabbing shots from the trip was a sizzling snap of the musician in a leopard print bikini. You can see the post here.

The “Somewhere Only We Know” singer leaned towards the camera as she showed off her lithe frame in the animal-print two-piece on a boat trip. The background of the shot displayed enviable clear blue skies, and the tip of a hill blanketed in greenery. Lily demonstrated that she hadn’t lost her famous sense of humor as she scrunched up her face and pulled a skeptical expression in the shot. “I tried,” she captioned the picture.