Kindly Myers Turns Up The Heat In Skimpy Black Lace Ensemble

Playboy model Kindly Myers kicked off the weekend with a sizzling snapshot that saw her flaunting her killer curves. Her Friday morning Instagram update saw her wearing a skimpy set of black lace that did not leave much to the imagination.

Kindly’s outfit was all about turning up the sex appeal. It consisted of a bra, panties and a garter belt. The bra featured a lace neck strap and semi-sheer half-cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. There was little to her panties, which featured a small lace front and two thin straps that sat high on her hips. The racy ensemble also included a wide lace garter belt from which the straps hung loose. One of them fell in front of her thigh.

The post was tagged in Phoenix, Arizona. The picture captured her body from a close angle, so not much of the room in which she was standing could be seen. That being said, she posed next to what appeared to be a fireplace and a door framed with windows was visible behind her.

Kindly faced the camera and rested one hand on the fireplace. The camera captured her with her other hand in her hair as she looked downward. Her long blond tresses were tossed over one shoulder and cascaded over her breast, calling attention to her voluptuous chest. She arched her back slightly and stood with one leg forward. The pose showed off her flat abs and shapely thighs and hips. Also on display were her toned arms and her smooth, tan skin. Part of a tattoo on her side peeked from behind the lace.

In the caption, she left a playful remark. She also crediting the photographer for his work.

The post prompted a number of replies from her followers who doled out the compliments.

“A beautiful Angel, that I’ve been searching for my whole life!!” gushed one admirer.

“Super sexy babe is what you are. Wish I was your boyfriend. Lol,” joked a second Instagram user.

“You are the most beautiful in the world! I love you,” a third fan wrote.

“Strong, dynamic, beautiful and oh so sexy,” a fourth comment read.

Kindly is no stranger to sharing provocative pictures with her online audience, and she certainly knows how to work the camera.

Yesterday, she shared a snap that featured her looking sultry in a bubble bath. On Tuesday, she uploaded a photo that saw her wearing a scarf seductively while giving the camera a sultry look.