Katy Perry Fans React To New Album ‘Smile’ With Positive Reviews

Katy Perry released her first studio album, Smile, in three years today. The “Dark Horse” hitmaker has been gearing up for the release over the past couple of months and it seems the wait was totally worth it.

Perry announced on Instagram that the LP had been released and expressed that she hopes the record would make her fans happy. The singer, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, gave birth to her first daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on Thursday and revealed that she shared the post from her hospital bed.

Perry’s fans, also known as “Katy Kats,” took to Twitter to present their thoughts on the LP under the “Smile” hashtag.

“#Smile is everything I needed to hear in one album. It’s the message of hope, resilience, and healing we could all use more of in 2020. I’ve been a witness to your incredible journey since 2008, but seeing you smile this bright has been my favorite part, @katyperry,” one user wrote.

“#Smile is Katy’s best album. I said what I said,” another person shared.

“Becoming more and more obsessed with #SMILE @katyperry really did that!” remarked a third fan.

“Yup,@katyperry really did that. Smile is such an incredible body of work. This woman never fails to amaze me. I can’t stop listening to ‘Only Love’ #Smile,” a fourth admirer tweeted.

Smile has a total of 12 tracks and no collaborations. It is her first full-length release since 2017’s Witness, which became her third No. 1 album on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, per Billboard.

Prior to the release of the record, Perry had dropped five songs to promote it — “Never Really Over,” Harleys In Hawaii,” “Daisies,” “What Makes A Woman,” and the album title track.

Commercially, Smile has proven to be an instant success on iTunes, reaching the Top 3 in the U.K. and U.S. in a matter of hours. The record was initially supposed to come out at the beginning of the month but she was forced to postpone it to another date due to “unavoidable production delays.”

It seems Perry to have a lot to be proud of these days.

At the beginning of the week, her record-breaking Teenage Dream album celebrated its 10th anniversary. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the LP racked up five No. 1 singles — “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.” featuring Kanye West, and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” featuring Missy Elliott — on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The only other artist to hold this record with Perry is Michael Jackson with his iconic Thriller era. The singer became a trending topic via social media and thanked her fans for listening.