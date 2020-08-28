Haley Kalil Tugs At Her Swimsuit On The Beach In Sexy Throwback Video

Haley Kalil shared a sultry throwback video from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoots in the British Virgin Islands, much to the delight of her fans. In the clip, the babe rocked a plunging one-piece that put her busty chest on full display as she struck a few poses on the beach.

The video was geotagged as The Baths in Devil’s Bay Virgin Gorda. Haley stood in ankle-deep water as some rather rough waves crashed over rocks and onto the shore behind her. The bright sun washed over the model and caused her tan skin to glow.

Haley’s light blue suit featured a halter neck with two panels of fabric covering her breasts. The rest of the torso appeared to be an open concept. The plunging neckline allowed Haley’s ample cleavage to spill out, while her sideboob was also completely on show. She looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as she pulled at the fabric.

Meanwhile, the lower half of the swimwear had a high waist that came above her belly button and hugged her curvy figure. High cuts also left her long, lean legs exposed.

Haley’s brunette hair looked to be damp and was pushed over her face in loose waves. She used the breeze to pull her locks back.

Haley posed with her legs spread apart and planted in the sand. She grasped the base of her suit on both sides and tugged down firmly, which caused the fabric to appear even smaller on her chest. The babe shifted her weight on her hips and arched her back slightly to emphasize her figure. At one point, she bent down and flipped her head back to move her hair. All the while, she tilted her head and flashed sly smiles at the camera.

In the background, photographer Josie Clough could be heard shouting, “Good, good… So good, Haley.”

The post received more than 50,000 views and nearly 300 comments in under a day as fans showered the hottie with love in the comments section.

“Yes!!! Love this. Kinda Marilyn Monroe like,” fellow model Kathy Jacobs said.

“You were literally born for this job it’s so awesome to watch,” another user added.

“Looking stunning as always,” a third follower wrote.

“So gorgeous as always dear,” a fourth person said.

Haley’s fans love to see her behind-the-scenes footage. In a post on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s page this week, she was seen rocking a bustier top and skimpy bottoms.