Hilde Osland Slays In White Bikini & Matching Sheer Cover-Up

Blond beauty Hilde Osland delighted her Instagram followers with a sexy yet elegant bikini look on Friday, sharing a collection of five photos that saw her posing on a cliff by the ocean. The Norwegian-born, Australian-raised model looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white two-piece swimsuit and matching sheer cover-up, showing off her fantastic curves from multiple angles that spotlighted different parts of her fabulous figure.

One snapshot showed Hilde posing from the profile to showcase her sculpted waist and pert derrière. The stunning blonde shot an intense gaze and a coy smile at the lens, letting her cover-up slide down to her elbows in a way that exposed her hip and thigh. Another pic captured her from behind, teasing her perky posterior through the gauzy robe, which fluttered in the wind as it draped down her back. While most of the snaps were cropped at the upper thigh, maintaining the focus on Hilde’s hourglass curves, the set also included a close-up of her bust, tantalizing followers with a glimpse of sideboob. The model turned her face to the camera in the final photo, offering fans a detailed look at her bathing suit.

The two-piece featured a twisted-style top, which sported a single, thick shoulder strap that traversed the middle of her décolletage, grazing her cleavage as it went over her collar bone. The ruched top was coupled with cheeky bottoms that flaunted her peachy buns. The item was adorned with knotted double side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her waist. The swimwear’s high cut also caught the eye, as did the scooped waistline that dipped well below her navel.

However, the pièce de résistance was the see-through cover-up — a long-sleeved number crafted out of polka-dot tulle. The garment was decorated with a ruffled trim to match the bell sleeves. Hilde added a few accessories to her eye-popping attire, rocking gold hoop earrings and a colorful scarf in her hair. She styled her golden tresses into a chic updo, leaving a few rebel tendrils to frame her face. Her locks looked tousled and windswept, adding to her sultry vibe.

The outfit was from the brand, Boohoo Australia, which the model made sure to tag in her caption. Hilde added a white heart emoji that seemed to mirror the color of her swimwear, noting that she was ready for spring. A geotag identified the location of her photo as Perth, Western Australia, which is currently in the final throes of winter.

Hilde’s talk of spring caught some of her followers off-guard, leading one person to comment, “I was like, wait a min, no it’s not then I remembered you are in Australia and the seasons are flipped haha.”

Other fans took the opportunity to gush over her beauty, telling her she looked “gorgeous” and “amazing.”

“Angel wearing white,” quipped one person, leaving a heart at the end of their message.

“Absolutely breathtaking beautiful,” assured a second follower, who added a string of loving emoji.

“Looking fabulous from every angle,” remarked a third devotee.

In the span of two hours, the update racked up more than 53,500 likes and 577 comments, proving to be very popular with her online admirers.