Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Gaining A Stone Since Sizzling Hot New Music Video

Little Mix released the music video for their new single “Holiday” today, which sees the chart-topping girl group slaying as usual. In a two-photo upload, Jesy Nelson took to Instagram ahead of the premiere on Thursday night to open up about her weight gain since filming the video.

In the first shot, Nelson posted a pic of herself filming on set. The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a white bra that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching panties that had tassels hanging off them. Nelson is a fan of body art and displayed the numerous tattoos inked on her arms. The singer styled her long wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and decorated her nails with white polish.

Nelson was captured in front of a green screen in a filming studio. She was snapped sitting on the edge of a white surface with her hands placed on top beside her. Nelson raised her left leg and gazed in front of her with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the X Factor winner attached a paparazzi photo of her recently on a night out recently. The entertainer wowed in a long-sleeved pink crop top made out of silk material with matching high-waisted trousers.

For her caption, Nelson insisted that she looks nothing like herself in the first frame and admitted that she has gained some weight.

“I’m a stone heavier since making this video from eating whatever the f*ck I’ve wanted and living my best life,” she said.

“Remember we’re all human and we all have our good days and bad days and days when we feel banging and other days when we feel absolutely rotten and that’s ok.”

“You’re all beautiful in you’re own unique ways and there is no one in the world like you and that is what makes us special,” Nelson continued.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 550,000 likes and over 8,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.9 million followers.

“You’re so inspirational, I love you,” one user wrote.

“I love you so much, you look gorgeous no matter what!” another person shared.

“You are so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

Little Mix’s sizzling hot new music video for “Holiday” sees all four members — Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall — morph into mermaids. On their official YouTube channel, it has already been watched half a million times within a matter of hours. You can watch it here.