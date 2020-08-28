‘Love Is Blind’s’ Damian Powers & Giannina Gibelli Reportedly Still Together, Francesca Farago ‘Just A Friend’

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli — who met on Netflix dating series Love Is Blind — are still together, TMZ reported, despite the fact Damian went on a widely-reported night out in West Hollywood with Too Hot To Handle bombshell Francesca Farago.

Photos from the evening, which were published in The Daily Mail, showed the Netflix alum leaving the swanky EP & LP restaurant arm-in-arm on Tuesday August 25. Fans questioned what this outing meant for Damian’s relationship with Giannina.

Francesca wore ripped light blue jeans for the night out, which she teamed with a skimpy black bra top which showcased her toned stomach and ample curves, and wore her long locks loose and straight. The reality star made a statement in chunky black boots with white laces. Meanwhile, Damian paired white trousers and a dark button-down shirt with blue shoes for a smart-casual look. The safety-conscious reality stars both wore face masks for the outing.

While the photos — which showed Francesca gripping onto Damian’s arm as she walked — initially sent fans into a frenzy, on Friday sources spoke to TMZ to shut down the rumors.

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

According to the publication, Damian and Giannina are still a couple, and are still in love. The insider said that the reality hunk is merely friends with Francesca, and his girlfriend is fine with their pally relationship.

The news site explained that Damian and Francesca share the same lawyer and management team, and that the pair were accompanied by their lawyer, as well as a number of Francesca’s friends, for their Tuesday night outing.

As the publication noted, Damian and Giannina were engaged to be married on Love Is Blind, but the wedding was called off when Damian got cold feet and turned his bride-to-be down at the altar. Despite the high-profile jilting, the two remained a couple after the cameras stopped rolling.

During her stint on Too Hot To Handle,Francesca got together with Australian hottie Harry Jowsey, and the pair had an on-off relationship after the show wrapped. As The Inquisitr covered, however, their latest split turned nasty, with both parties publicly hitting out at each other.

According to the news source, Harry said that his feelings for the bikini designer changed when she failed to be there for him during a tough week because she had flown to Las Vegas with an ex-boyfriend. However, Francesca denied Harry’s allegations, and claimed that she was in Las Vegas with her girlfriends. The brunette beauty added that she was constantly in contact with her boyfriend throughout her Sin City trip.