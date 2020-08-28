Lauren Simpson Shows Off Smoking Physique & Teases Cleavage In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new photo set to social media platform Instagram on Thursday, August 27, in which she posed in a skimpy bikini at the beach.

In the snaps, Lauren flaunted her smoking physique in a pink string bikini decorated with images of green palm fronds. The top was left open at the chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage while the eye was drawn to her sculpted arms and chiseled abdomen. The thong bottoms dipped low on her pelvis, leaving even more skin exposed while showing off the length of her muscular legs.

Lauren completed the look with her platinum-blond locks pulled back into a low ponytail. She went barefoot for the photoshoot and accessorized with glitzy stud earrings.

The photos were taken at Bronte Beach, according to the geotag on the post. The beach is located in Lauren’s native country of Australia. She posed in the surf with the blue ocean stretching out behind her into the distance.

In the first snap, Lauren was captured from the side as she looked off toward a distant point with a closed-lip smile on her face. She held an arm up to her head while playing with the strap of the top with the other hand. Lauren popped one hip to the side and perched the opposite foot on her toes to elongate her legs and show off the muscles of her thighs and backside.

The second snap was more spontaneous, capturing Lauren mid-laughter. She stood in the same side position but bent over and smiling toward someone or something behind the camera. Her body appeared to be caught mid-action.

In the caption of the post, Lauren told her followers that she’s working on defining her abs in her eight-week Bikini X Strong challenge. She explained that there is no secret to achieving defined ab muscles. The simple formula is eating less and moving more. She encouraged her trainees to get a nutrition plan that they enjoy, to adhere to a training program that they will stick to, and to surround themselves with other like-minded people.

The post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments from adoring fans within the first day.

“You look amazing,” one Instagram user complimented the model, tacking on a red heart for emphasis.

“Lauren you look soooo good!” another follower commented.

“I love this it’s all in the mind!!! Will do shred in 4 weeks and through our spring and summer [four double-heart emoji] can’t wait,” one more fan chimed in.