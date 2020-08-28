‘The Voice’ Announces Return Date To NBC: ‘This Deserves A Four Chair Turn’

The Voice announced a return date to NBC and shared a photo of three coaches from last year and one returning favorite who will lead competitors as they attempt to become the season’s winner. An older snap was shared from two years ago that featured Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

The coaches of the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition show hosted by Carson Daly will be back in their swiveling red chairs on Monday, October 19. They will return for the second night of a two-evening premiere on Tuesday, October 20. Prior to that, the competition series American Ninja Warrior will take The Voice‘s regular timeslot on Monday earlier this fall, reported Variety.

The social media image showed Kelly looking chic in a peachy-pink wrap dress. The garment featured a deep v-neckline and shirring below a drop waist, which ended with a ruffle detail that fell down her left side. Her blond hair was styled in waves.

Next to Kelly sat John. He looked dapper in a powder blue suit and white shirt. Blake was next in the lineup of judges. He wore a black suit and blue dress shirt.

Rounding out the four judges was Gwen, who sported a red mini dress that had a high neckline and illusion sleeves. The shoulders featured a ruffle detail. Thick red cuffs were visible at the end of the skin-baring sleeves.

Season 19 will reunite the judging crew, who first worked together during Season 17. The No Doubt songstress left the series to be replaced by Jonas Brothers singer and guitarist Nick Jonas one year later.

The former lead singer declared she “cannot wait” to start work again in an Instagram post this past June, which you can view here.

In a second slide, NBC announced the return dates for its subsequent returning and new shows. These include Transplant (September 1), Ninja Warrior (September 7), Weakest Link (September 28), Connecting (October 1), Ellen’s Game of Games (October 6), The Voice (October 19), Superstore (October 22), the Chicago series of shows (November 11), Law and Order SVU (November 12), and Blacklist (November 13).

Fans of The Voice cannot wait for the fun to begin.

“Don’t care 4 Gwen as a judge. Want Nick back,” said one user, who appeared unhappy the singer would replace Nick Jonas.

“Love them all,” said a second viewer, who had a different opinion.

“Will they be on stage or will they be remotely dialing in from home again?” asked a third follower.

“Yesss can’t wait super excited! We all need to see something good and positive,” remarked a fourth fan.