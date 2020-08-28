Lisa Lanceford Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Her Sculpted Abs In New Workout Video Series

Fitness model Lisa Lanceford posted a new workout video to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 27, in which she trained her quads and calves while showing off her enviable physique.

The model wore a white sports bra with thin spaghetti straps and a low neckline that drew the eye to her sculpted arms, shoulders, and upper back. Her chiseled abs were also left on display. A pair of light-gray leggings rose to her belly button and extended to her ankles. The material contoured to her long, lean legs and muscular backside. Lisa completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her dark locks in a bun on top of her head.

The training session took place in a gym setting where Lisa made use of a variety of weight machines to work her lower body. She demonstrated a total of six exercises and wrote out the number of reps and sets trainees should do for each in the caption of the post. Lisa also specified that she worked out to the song “Remedy” by the Disciples.

Lisa began the workout with a set of squats using a Smith machine. She placed the barbell across her shoulders and secured it with both hands. She then proceeded to carry out the squats, making sure to maintain proper form. The second exercise was the leg extension using a machine that placed a weight across her ankles. The third move was the leg press. Lisa placed her feet on the press in a narrow stance.

Following the leg presses, Lisa moved on to the hip adductor. She was filmed from behind, giving her followers an eyeful of her muscular arms and back as she completed the adductors. The fifth exercise was the calf raise using the Smith machine. She once again placed the bar across her shoulders and then moved repetitively from standing on flat feet to standing on her tip-toes. The final move was the standing calf raise using body weight.

In the caption of the post, Lisa told her followers that they could find the quad and calves circuit on her Strong and Sxy app where she hosts her trainings. The video earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments from adoring fans within the first day.

