‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Dante Resurfaces And Robert May Be In Trouble

Dante Falconeri is back on General Hospital and on Friday, he is expected to resurface as Robert and Olivia pay him a visit at the WSB facility in Geneva, Switzerland. He is still suffering from his PTSD and prone to violent rages against anyone who crosses his path.

Dante feels like he is a threat to society, especially his own family, That’s why he voluntarily went away from Port Charles to seek help. He has since divorced his wife Lulu and refused to see any of his family members. However, that hasn’t stopped his mother, Olivia, from finding a way to see him. Robert Scorpio knows people and now he has access to Dante. In the previews for Friday’s General Hospital, Robert is seen being attacked by Dante as he tries to talk to him. Olivia is likely with Robert on the trip, however, her step-daughter Brook Lynn has just been brutally attacked by Nelle Benson and is on the mend. Will she leave Ned right now at this difficult time to see her son?

According to spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Olivia will be worried about Dante next week, so it’s likely that she had already seen him by then. He is a mess right now and his mother will realize just how bad he is. Dante seems to attack anyone who gets near him because of his PTSD if he thinks they are out to get him.

Olivia has been worried sick about him with no family or loved ones to support him. However, that was his own doing. He doesn’t want anyone to see him like that. He also doesn’t want to hurt anyone without knowing it.

Michael Yada / ABC

Olivia’s presence could help her son to get through it. There has been no confirmation how much longer Dante will be staying at the facility. Will Olivia be bringing him back with her and Robert when they head home? It seems to be too soon for that, but upcoming General Hospital spoilers tease that Dante will soon make it back home just in time for his ex-wife, the woman that he still loves, getting even closer with her current guy, Dustin. There will certainly be more drama coming up when Lulu’s feelings for her ex-husband comes to the surface once again just as she’s getting her life together.

General Hospital has also thrown out some hints recently that Robert and Olivia may also grow closer through this ordeal. He was able to get access for her to visit with Dante, and she in return will help him through his grief over Holly’s supposed death. A love triangle may emerge soon.