Clyde Edwards-Helaire Draws High Praise From Pair Of Hall-Of-Fame Running Backs

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping they got quite a steal when they selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. While Hall-of-Fame running backs didn’t weigh in on whether or not the rookie is going to live up to his value, both Terrell Davis and LaDainian Tomlinson had some high praise for Edwards-Helaire, according to Matt Conner of Arrowhead Addict.

The writer added that Edwards-Helaire has been getting plenty of praise since he was drafted, both by his new team and by those around the league. He wrote that earlier this week, the pair made appearances on separate programs and had much of the same kind of praise for the back.

Davis, formerly of the Denver Broncos, appeared on NFL Total Access and said when the Chiefs took Edwards-Helaire, the “rich go richer.” He added that the LSU product brings a level of excitement that is rather unusual today because of everything he can do out of the backfield.

“When you watch him play, he brings an excitement to the game. They can put him all over the field,” Davis said. “He can be in a wide set. He can run multiple routes. He’s not just a back like myself that you throw out there and I’m just eye candy out there. He’s actually running real routes. He can do some damage. On that team with all the weapons, the rich just got richer.”

Tomlinson, meanwhile, thinks that Edwards-Helaire will “pop” in his rookie season. He thinks Kansas City’s offense is exactly the kind that can make him an even bigger weapon than he would be on another franchise.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

The former San Diego Chargers great talked about comparisons made earlier between Edwards-Helaire and Brian Westbrook. He agreed there were quite a few similarities between the two. He also said that the rookie is going to bring another aspect that Patrick Mahomes can take advantage of in 2020.

The one thing the Mahomes hasn’t had since he took over the starting quarterback job was a featured running back that was a real threat in the offense. That could change this fall, according to the analyst.

Last season at LSU, Edwards-Helaire rushed the ball 215 times for 1,414 yards (6.6 yards per carry) with 16 touchdowns. He also was a factor in the passing game, making 55 receptions for 453 yards.

When he was drafted, it was thought he would split time with Damien Williams, but the veteran back decided to opt-out of the 2020 season in order to be with his mother who was recently diagnosed with cancer.