Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Peachy Booty In Lilac Leggings For New Glutes Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, August 27, to post a new workout video in which she trained her glute muscles.

For the training session, Ashleigh wore an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top was black and featured crisscrossing straps along the upper back that left plenty of skin on display. The lilac leggings rose high on her hips and extended to her ankles. The spandex material hugged the curves of her lower body, emphasizing her sculpted booty.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She wore her long, blond tresses styled in two French braids that trailed down her back and accessorized with a glitzy ring on her left hand and small hoop earrings.

The workout took place in a gym setting. Ashleigh completed a total of four exercises, each featured in an individual video clip. She used a set of dumbbells, an exercise mat, and a teal resistance band for equipment.

The glute-training routine began with a set of alternating side lunges. Ashleigh held the dumbbells on her shoulders as she moved from one leg to the other. She was filmed from behind, giving her followers an eyeful of her peachy derriere. The second video clip showed the kneeling abduction move. Ashleigh positioned her body on all fours and extended one leg out behind her. She swept it out to the side and back before switching legs.

The third exercise was the glute bridge abduction, which Ashleigh carried out from her back. She bent her knees with the resistance band wrapped around her thighs. The fitness trainer completed the circuit with the extended clamshell, which required her to position herself on her side with her knees bent.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh wrote out the moves, adding the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She also explained that her NVGTN team has been working nonstop to get orders out as soon as possible. In the meantime, she had time to squeeze in a glutes routine and recommended that her followers give it a try.

The post earned nearly 50,000 likes and more than 300 comments within the first day.

“Love all your workouts girl, they get me so sore,” one Instagram user commented.

“Needed to see this workout motivation!! Thank you thank you thank you!!” another grateful fan wrote.