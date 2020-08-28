‘This Is Us’ Announces Date Of Series Return To NBC: ‘The Pearsons Are Coming Home’

This Is Us announced via a post on its official Instagram page that the beloved drama will return to NBC with new episodes beginning November 10. The update also revealed that the first episode of Season 5 will be two hours long instead of the show’s usual running time of 60 minutes.

This Is Us‘ filming schedule was in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented resumption of its regular production dates. These should have commenced over the summer if the series had followed a past schedule. A tweet posted by Mandy Moore — as seen here — revealed filming for Season 4 began in July 2019. The show debuted its first episode two months after production began.

In the social media image, the entire adult cast was seen. From left to right stood Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan.

After a storyline twist left viewers shocked at the close of the final episodes of Season 4, fans wondered just what would become of the tight-knit family. The Pearson clan experienced a major upheaval as This Is Us wound down its final minutes with a stunning March finale. Two of the major storylines left open involved Randall and Kevin, who vehemently disagreed over the treatment for their mother Rebecca as she entered the early stages of Alzheimer’s, and Madison and Kevin’s surprise pregnancy news.

In a second slide, a guide to some of the other NBC premieres was listed.

These include Transplant (September 1), Ninja Warrior (September 7), Weakest Link (September 28), Connecting (October 1), Ellen’s Game of Games (October 6), The Voice (October 19), Superstore (October 22), the Chicago series of shows (November 11), Law and Order SVU (November 12), and Blacklist (November 13). Other series pending for 2021, according to the slide, were Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Making It, Good Girls, Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and New Amsterdam.

Fans were thrilled to learn of the show’s return. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“The best news I’ve heard this year! Finally, something to look forward to!” remarked one viewer.

“Well thank God! I was missing my family,” said a second follower.

“AAAY THIS IS THE BEST NEWS!!!! We finally have a specific date to look forward to AND we get a two-hour premiere – so exciting!!! Can’t wait to reunite with my favorite fam, I missed them so much!!! November 10 can’t come soon enough,” stated a third Instagram user.

“THANKYOUUUUU! I can’t wait for sappy tears,” said a fourth fan.