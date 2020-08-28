‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Heartbreaking Decisions, A Knight To The Rescue & Maternal Battles

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 31 – September 4 reveal a heartbreaking decision, a knight in shining armor, and a maternal battle. The world’s most-watched soap opera promises drama as Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) makes his choice, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) comes to the rescue, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) face-off about Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, August 31 – Ridge’s Choice, Bill The Knight

Ridge will make a heartbreaking decision. He will choose who he wants to be with after Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) pleaded with him not to give up on their future.

Dollar Bill will lay his heart on the table in a bid to become Brooke’s knight in shining armor. It appears as if Bill will choose Brooke over Katie Logan (Heather Tom) when he decides to pursue Brooke again.

Tuesday, September 1 – Carter Steps Up The Romance

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) surprises Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) with a decadent treat and a token of his affection. It appears as if the attorney may be smitten with the model and wants to show her how he feels. He recently asked her out on a date, but she said that she should take him out instead.

Ridge chooses Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) and she immediately throws herself into the role of Mrs. Ridge Forrester. She promises to be the best wife and companion for the dressmaker.

Wednesday, September 2 – Hope & Liam Enjoy Family Life

Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are enjoying their family. Not only are they caring for Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), they are also spending more time with Kelly since Steffy’s accident. They savor the extra time that they have with the little girl.

Alone at the cliff house, Steffy experiences bouts of extreme pain. She flashed back to her life with Liam and reminisces on what could have been.

Thursday, September 3 – A Maternal Battle

Steffy screams at Hope after she makes an autonomous decision about Kelly. Steffy may feel that Hope overstepped in her role as the little girl’s stepmother and may put her in her place.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) realizes that there’s more to Steffy’s pain. He forces her to acknowledge the source of what she’s feeling.

Friday, September 4 – Finn Comforts Steffy

Finn will finally realize how much pain and agony Steffy is in. He compassionately comforts her after seeing what she’s really going through.

Liam talks to to his father about the situation between Steffy and Hope. Bill opens his eyes to Steffy and Hope’s messy reality and the part he plays in their conflict.