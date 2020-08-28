Orlando Bloom’s Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Reacts To The Birth Of His And Katy Perry’s Daughter

Miranda and Orlando were married for three years and share a 9-year-old son.

Miranda Kerr had nothing but sweet words for her former husband Orlando Bloom after he announced the birth of his and Katy Perry’s daughter on Instagram yesterday (August 27). The former Victoria’s Secret model shared her excitement about the new addition in the comments section of Orlando’s upload.

Katy and Orlando posted the same black-and-white photo and message across their social media accounts where they confirmed their daughter’s name, Daisy Dove Bloom. It showed the two holding their baby girl’s hand while they encouraged fans to support UNICEF, as they both serve as Goodwill Ambassadors.

Miranda was one of millions of people who reacted to the upload.

The 37-year-old supermodel liked Orlando’s photo.

“I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her,” she wrote in the comments section.

Miranda flanked her message with rainbow, prayer, and red heart emoji on either side.

Her sweet show of support attracted more than 9,250 comments and plenty of responses. Many fans pointed out how happy they were to see the former couple getting along so well seven years after their split.

“Not all relationship ends with bad terms,” one person responded with a red heart.

“That’s a healthy situation right there,” another said.

“Aww so lovely,” a third person commented.

“Supportive ex, we love to see it,” a third comment read with a heart symbol.

Hello! Magazine reported that Miranda also showed her support on Katy’s Instagram account. She liked the “Dark Horse” singer’s version of the upload.

Miranda and Orlando were married for three years between 2010 and 2013 and first started dating in 2007. The two share a son together, 9-year-old Flynn.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is now engaged to Katy, Miranda married businessman Evan Spiegel back in 2017. She and Evan share two children together, 2-year-old Hart and 10-month-old Myles.

Last September, Orlando opened up about co-parenting with Miranda. He admitted that although it is “not always easy,” they make it work for the sake of their son.

“I always was like, ‘Listen, we’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Let’s [do] whatever it takes,'” he said on The Howard Stern Show, per Stuff.

He noted that they are a “modern family” and added that Katy has been “amazing” when it comes to his son and former wife, who “The One That Got Away” hitmaker has publicly supported on Instagram.