‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, August 27: Katie Overhears That Bill Still Loves Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 29 features Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) who wanted to know what was going on. Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) silently sat on the bed and watched the confrontation. Brooke asked Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) why Shauna was in his bedroom after they had agreed that they were reuniting, per SheKnows Soaps. He asked Shauna to leave them alone.

Ridge informed Brooke that he had overheard her and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) discussion. Brooke couldn’t help that Bill had come over and had declared his love. Ridge interjected and reminded her that she told “that bastard” that she loved him. Although Brooke tried to protest that she didn’t mean in that way, Ridge was furious. He said that she had put a knife in him because previously she had told him that Bill meant nothing to her.

Brooke said that she had been married to both Bill and Eric Forrester (John McCook) and was fond of both of them. She tried to compare the situation to his feelings for Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). Ridge pointed out that Taylor was the mother of his children and did not buy into her argument. Brooke wanted them to fight for their relationship. She begged the designer and said that it could not be the end for them.

At Spencer Publication, Bill doubted Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) story that Ridge and Shauna were consummating their marriage. He said that the designer could have led her up the stairs to tell her that they were over. Quinn said that something had upset Ridge which got Bill wondering if he had overheard something at the Logan estate. Quinn felt that Ridge would have gone ballistic if he had heard Bill and Brooke professing their love for each other.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) listened to the discussion inside the office. She entered and Quinn left. Bill said that he was happy to see her. Katie was furious and blasted him.

“You told my sister that you love her?” she raved. She went on to say that apparently the kiss in the cabin had not been enough. She said that she had been ready to move on with him but he still wanted her sister. As seen in the image above, she admitted that she missed him. Bill said that he had missed her too, but she dismissed his feelings with a laugh. Katie was tired of Brooke being the third party in their relationship She said that she could not let him break her heart again.

The soap opera showed Quinn coming home and finding Shauna sitting in the dark. She shared that Brooke had found her on Ridge’s bed and that the former couple was talking upstairs.