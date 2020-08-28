Brian Urlacher’s Social Media Post About Jacob Blake Lead Chicago Bears To Distance Themselves From Him

Brian Urlacher’s social media post about the shooting of Jacob Blake led the Chicago Bears to distance themselves from the former linebacker great. The team issued a statement on Thursday night saying that his comments did not, in any way, reflect how the franchise felt about the situation in Kenosha, Wisconsin according to Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago.

“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” the team said in the statement.

The Instagram entry in question was put up by Urlacher not long after the Milwaukee Bucks announced they were going to go on strike during Wednesday’s Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.

That team announced they were going on strike for at least one game, in reaction to the police shooting of Kenosha resident, Jacob Blake. Earlier this week, the situation escalated when three people were shot and two killed during protests in the city. The Bucks were just the first of several sports teams across multiple leagues that canceled games and practices this week.

Duane Prokop / Getty Images

In Urlacher’s social media post, which appears to have since been deleted, the Hall-of-Famer wrote about his displeasure over the canceled events.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity.” Urlacher posted, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant was shot by police.”

Florio pointed out that Urlacher’s “whataboutism” over the issue was lacking and missed the mark. The situation he mentioned regarding Favre, as the analyst pointed out, was about the quarterback overcoming a personal tragedy. It had no bearing on a national scale, according to the writer.

Before Urlacher took to Instagram, the Bears demonstrated just how far apart they were when it came to the views he expressed. They were just one of the NFL teams that canceled their practices earlier this week, as a show of solidarity with the Bucks and other clubs that were protesting the shooting.

They have not said yet whether they will return to practice on Friday or will continue to suspend their activities as their own form of protest.

Florio added that he didn’t really want to address what Urlacher had said but he grew concerned in the last few days. He said far too many people were agreeing with what the former linebacker posted.