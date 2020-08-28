Tarsha Whitmore Snaps A Flirty Selfie In An Insanely Tiny Bandeau Crop Top

Australian smokeshow Tarsha Whitmore took to Instagram on Friday to share a flirty mirror selfie that is proving hard to ignore. The 20-year-old model snapped the pic in a professional studio, showing off her stylish glam and enviable curves as she gave her audience a peek behind the scenes of her latest “fun” photoshoot.

The background was teeming with eye-catching props, including a lavish tropical plant, poolside furniture, and a heap of colorful, pastel balloons hanging from the ceiling. A few white curtains draped down to the floor, creating a screen that separated the scene from what looked like a dining area. A clothes rack was visible in one corner of the frame, suggesting the shoot involved more than one outfit. Tarsha’s toned body occupied the forefront of the shot, which was cropped at the hips, spotlighting her hourglass curves.

The Aussie beauty flashed some major skin, rocking an insanely tiny bandeau crop top that only covered what was necessary. The strappy, ribbed number cut off just above the chest line, teasing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob in addition to showing a hint of cleavage. The item completely exposed her toned midriff and left plenty of décolletage on display, leading one follower to comment, “Now that’s a crop top,” trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

The sizzling blonde coupled the black piece with light-wash blue jeans — a low-rise style with a wide waistband that reached just below her belly button, allowing her navel piercing to be seen. Although only the top of her jeans was featured in the half-body shot, fans could notice the tight fit, which accentuated her hips and waist. Tarsha posed with one hand in her front pocket, further drawing the eye to her sculpted lower body as she cocked her hip.

The model added a few accessories to finish off the look, sporting a sparkling ring on her finger and a discrete, short-loop necklace. She showed off her perfectly manicured nails, which were painted a nude color that matched the tone of her skin. Her long, golden tresses brushed over her shoulder, tumbling down her chest and grazing her rib.

In her caption, Tarsha teased more pics to come, thanking Isabelle Quinn Studio for allowing her crew to shoot at their location.

Followers showed her post a lot of love, clicking the like button on her selfie more than 11,000 times in the first two hours. The upload also racked up 130 comments in the same time frame, as fans couldn’t help gushing over her beauty.

“Okay there is something different about you… Can’t put my finger on it… Is it your hair color,” noticed one person, who further expressed their adoration with a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

Tarsha was happy to engage her fan in the comments. “Yes it’s a bit lighter! I also cut it shorter and added layers,” she wrote, ending with a two-hearts emoji.

“Loveeee your hair length,” chimed in a second Instagrammer.

“YASSSSS! YOUR ARE SO GORGEOUS (ps love your YouTube channel),” penned another follower.