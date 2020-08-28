Jon Bon Jovi Thanks First Responders With Throwback Photo On Soul Kitchen Instagram Page

'You are inspiring,' said the rocker.

Jon Bon Jovi thanked first responders with a throwback photo he posted on his JBJ Soul Kitchen Instagram page. The rock ‘n’ roll icon felt honored to be able to spend time with the men and women of the fire, police and ambulance departments, and noted in the caption of the share that their difficult work was something to aspire to.

The lead singer and songwriter of Bon Jovi stood among two firefighters in the photo, one male and one female.

The image was taken outside the JBJ Soul Kitchen eatery in Toms River, New Jersey. The restaurant has two other outposts in the state that feed those in need. One is in Red Bank and the other at Rutgers University in Camden. It has a pay-it-forward policy of operation. Those that can afford their meals pay a fixed price. This covers their meal and that of someone that cannot afford to pay. Those that cannot afford to pay volunteer their time in the restaurant to offset the cost of their food, explained the organization’s official website.

Jon looked ageless in the snap. The 58-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee wore a black, long-sleeved shirt in the share. A pair of sunglasses hung from his collar. Jon’s salt-and-pepper hair was long and brushed to the side. He smiled at the camera, with one arm around each first responder.

This image was taken in the fall of 2019 at the eatery’s annual chili cook-off, as reported on the restaurant’s site. This event, held in October, was a fun way to highlight first responders in the area and to raise funds for the charitable organization to continue its work. For a donation, attendees could sample up to nine different chilies crafted by each department.

A fifth annual cook-off was held in 2019. In the caption of the share, it was noted a new cook-off would be held in 2021.

Fans loved the image and Jon’s dedication to working with those in need in his home state.

“What a blast that was last year!” wrote one follower.

“If all celebrities were as amazing as you and Dorothea we could combat homelessness and hunger,” remarked a second fan, who applauded Jon and his wife for their philanthropic efforts.

“The first responders are amazing – as are all of you at the eateries for continuing to do what you can for those in need – which is a lot!” stated a third fan.

“You are such a ‘do-gooder.’ It seems like you have a very kind soul. Thanks for always giving back!” noted a fourth fan.