Perrie Edwards Rocks Beaded Headpiece With Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms For Latest Little Mix Music Video

Perrie Edwards took to Instagram with a new post. The singer, who is one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix, recently dropped a music video with the band for their latest single, “Holiday.” She has been promoting the release via her social media account.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a white crop top with short sleeves. The garment displayed her toned midriff and was paired with white bikini bottoms. Edwards pulled her blond locks back and opted for a dangling beaded headpiece over the top. She dusted her eyes with purple eyeshadow and accessorized with numerous rings and a thin nose ring. The X Factor winner kept her nails short and decorated with a coat of polish, looking very glam for the occasion.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images and one video within the upload.

In the first shot, she was photographed close-up in front of a plain white backdrop. Edwards was snapped fairly side-on. She raised her hands, fingers touching, and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, Edwards placed one hand underneath her chin while staring at the camera.

In the third and final frame, she attached a clip of her on the set of the music video. Edwards was captured in a hallway with her body against the wall. She lifted both her arms to her headpiece and flashed a huge smile while dancing slowly.

For her caption, Edwards reminded fans that the video was being released and also informed them how heavy the headpiece was.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 353,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.5 million followers.

“Your face is dreamy,” one user wrote.

“You’re so pretty I’m hyperventilating omg,” another person shared.

“U LOOK SO GORGEOUS,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Never seen someone so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

Since Edwards’ post was uploaded, the video for “Holiday” has gone live on the group’s official YouTube channel. You can watch it here.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her fashion choices is nothing new for Edwards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently went overseas with her footballer boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and wowed in a red string bikini. The entertainer posed on a boat and appeared to be enjoying some time away with her beau.