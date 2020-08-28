Kyle Richards, 51, Shows Off Her Ripped Body In White Bikini As She Poses For Rare Mirror Selfie

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star stunned in a swimsuit pic.

Kyle Richards shared a rare bikini selfie on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, stunned fans with a swimsuit pic while at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

In the photo posted to her social media page, Kyle rocked a white designer gold chain bikini which she tagged from Sauvage Swimwear. The mom of four posed in front of mirror in her hotel room wearing sunglasses and holding a clear beach bag. Kyle also accessorized the look with several rings and bracelets and wore her hair down as she confidently showed off her ripped body in the rare swimsuit pic.

In the caption to the post, the Bravo beauty noted that she “felt cute” in the photo, but that she might later take it down from her page.

In the comments section, Kyle’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley — who are both also known for their stunning swimsuit photos— reacted with “hot” comments and fire emoji.

Other fans urged Kyle not to delete the stunning photo, with some even telling her she should frame it. Some followers even thought Kyle looked so young in the pic that she could pass for her daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, who is in her early 30s.

“Don’t delete celebrate your body,” one fan wrote. “Your workouts with those 4 dogs are working. Well done, look awesome!”

“Dot delete it, silly. You look great! In the words of Rinna, ‘Own it!'” another added.

“Damn girl quarantine has done you good!!” a third fan chimed in.

“My God, you could pass as your eldest daughter, Lookin good gurl!!!!!” another wrote.

Kyle’s post, which can be seen below, received more than 44,000 likes and over 1,400 comments in just a few hours.

While she is now rocking her best bikini bod, earlier this year, Kyle told her followers that she gained weight while quarantining with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, she shared a video on Instagram to reveal she was at her heaviest weight since her daughter Portia was born 12 years ago.

But fans who follow Kyle on social media know that she has been very active this summer, so it’s no surprise that her body is now in tip-top shape. Over the past few months, the Bravo queen bee posted several hiking photos as she got her fitness regimen into high gear with her family over the summer.